Watch Now
News

Actions

Chesapeake Fire Department uses underwater drone to assist in Virginia Beach vehicle recovery efforts

The ROV is used for detecting objects or people that have fallen into the water
Chesapeake FD's ROV
Posted at 6:31 PM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 18:31:52-05

CHESAPEAKE, Va — The ROV, also referred to as an underwater drone, was purchased by the Chesapeake Fire Department in late 2021 for $86,000, using split funds from the city and the federal government.

“Within the last year, we’ve had it out six to eight times," said Lt. William Helms with the department. "Towards the end of the year, it started to get compressed with how often it was going out."

Virginia Beach

Everything we know about the car that drove off the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier

Madeline Miller
11:12 AM, Jan 31, 2024

The ROV was used this week to help find the car that drove of the Virginia Beach pier this weekend. Since a lot of the water around here is tough to see through, the drone uses sonar to determine where the object is, then a camera when it gets close enough.

The Virginia Beach Police Department released footage captured by the ROV earlier this week:

Video of car in ocean by VB pier

Lieutenant William Helms says it's harder to use the ROV in moving water like an ocean as opposed to a body of water like a lake.

"If it’s moving around then it bounces into the robot, and it just makes it more challenging in that regard,” he told News 3.

Any agency can use the drone, but only Chesapeake Fire Department is trained in this specific ROV.

More stories from Chesapeake

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sports

News 3's Road to Las Vegas