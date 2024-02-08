Hampton Roads had 200 homicides in 2023. Here's a closer look at the numbers.

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — News 3 introduced its homicide tracker last year — the first of its kind to aggregate, track and report homicide deaths in Hampton Roads.

We contacted the police departments for the seven cities in Hampton Roads for updates on suspects charged in homicides in 2023.

Here is a recap:

In 2023, there were 200 homicide victims in Hampton Roads.

Newport News saw the most homicide victims last year with 45, followed by Norfolk with 42 and Portsmouth with 39.

In fact, Newport News reported 10 homicide victims in August of last year, which is two times the number of homicide victims any other city in Hampton Roads saw in a given month.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said that many of the city's homicide victims knew each other.

“Most of these individuals were known to each other, indicating that they were close in proximity vs. random shootings," he said in an email. "Although we have seen a rise in homicides, it should be noted that shootings are down by 20, 94 in 2022 compared to 74 in 2023."

"Also, 18 teenagers were shot in 2022 compared to 11 this year – a 38 percent decrease. Most importantly, we must remember that these are more than numbers. Each one is a person with a family – a part of our community. They matter,” Chief Drew said.

Last year, Norfolk had fewer homicides than in 2022.

In 2022, the city saw 63 homicide victims, which is 33% higher than the 42 homicide victims the city reported last year.

Hampton saw a total of 27 homicide victims.

Suffolk saw the fewest number of victims in 2023 with 11, followed by Chesapeake with 14 victims, and Virginia Beach with 22.

August marked the most violent month for homicides in Hampton Roads with 25 homicide victims, followed by January with 23 victims, and February with 21 victims.

At the start of the new year, the Portsmouth Police Department partnered with Third Baptist Church for the Community Prayer Vigil calling for peace and reconciliation in honor of the city’s 2023 homicide victims.

Several families who lost loved ones to gun violence filled the pews of Third Baptist Church and held candles for the 39 people killed in Portsmouth in 2023.

"Portsmouth is worth saving," Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover said.

The pastor of Third Baptist Church, Joseph Flemins, said his church has been impacted by the city’s homicides.

"We have seen mothers bury their children so the church has to stand with families," Flemins said. "We have grieved over and over again, whether we have done it in this sanctuary or in funeral homes."

As of January 26 of this year, the seven cities have seen at least 11 homicide victims.

News 3 is also tracking homicides in the Hampton Roads region for 2024, which you can view below.