Portsmouth Police, church to host vigil for 2023 homicide victims

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - "Portsmouth and its citizens are worth saving" — That's the message of a vigil scheduled for Thursday night honoring the city's homicide victims of 2023.

The Portsmouth Police Department is partnering with Third Baptist Church for the Community Prayer Vigil for Peace and Reconciliation. It'll run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Third Baptist Church at 461 Godwin Street.

Portsmouth Police Department, Third Baptist Church

Portsmouth reported nearly 40 homicides through the end of 2023. According to the News 3 Homicide Tracker, there were nearly 14 in the first two months alone.

“Those homicides in my opinion were nothing more than domestic terrorism in our city committed by cowards," Chief Stephen Jenkins told Portsmouth City Council in a September meeting following the murder of a 31-year-old woman.

The most recent homicide came at the end of November, when an infant girl was reported unresponsive and pronounced dead at the hospital. In the weeks that followed, investigators determined the death to be a homicide and the girl's parents were charged.