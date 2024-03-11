Hampton Roads law enforcement investigate 3 violent road rage incidents

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Three different law enforcement agencies across Hampton Roads are investigating three separate incidents of road rage that all ended violently over the weekend.

The first happened at the intersection of South Military Highway and Canal Drive in Chesapeake on Friday.

According to court documents, 55-year-old Leonard Parker allegedly admitted to Chesapeake Police he shot 51-year-old Derrick Knight at the intersection following a road rage incident.

John Hood

Neighbors who live in the area said they were not surprised to hear of road rage on their street.

"It can get aggressive around here especially when I'm trying to cross this road here people won't slow down, so it can get aggressive," Troy Lucado, a neighbor said.

Just hours later, law enforcement in Gloucester was called out to a fistfight between two people that stemmed from road rage near Stagecoach Market.

According to deputies, this started after two drivers were honking at each other while one driver was brake-checking the other.

Chesapeake 'Road rage' incident leads to deadly shooting in Chesapeake, police say Jay Greene

One passerby allegedly saw a gun on the ground and secured it until law enforcement arrived.

No charges have been filed in this incident just yet.

Virginia State Police say when it comes to road rage the cause of the incident can vary, but a big problem is people being in a rush.

"Most people do not give themselves enough time to get to their destination," Sgt. Michelle Anaya, previously told WTKR. "They do not factor in not only traffic, but also construction."

John Hood

A third incident is being investigated in Suffolk after police received a call for shots fired Saturday afternoon off of Shoulders Hill Road.

Shortly after a man was checked into Sentara BelleHarbour with a non-life-threatening gun shot wound.

Police later learned there was a traffic incident before this shooting where the suspect was allegedly driving recklessly on Bridge Road.

"I was caught by surprise because you never hear anything like that, especially in this area," Abdullah Malik, who lives nearby, said. "You have the police headquarters right across the street too, so it's a very quiet area."

Suffolk Police: Man shot during road rage incident in Suffolk, walks into hospital Jay Greene

Police later recovered three bullet casings.

There is no suspect description at this time other than the person was driving a white SUV.

"If you are involved in a road rage incident do not engage in the road rage incident," Sgt. Anaya said. y"You can also call #77, call 911."

Parker the man charged in the Chesapeake road rage incident is due back in court on Wednesday for a bond hearing.