Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Isle of Wight man arrested after lengthy negotiation with York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office

Top Stories - Monday, August 12
York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office
Posted
and last updated

YORK COUNTY, Va — An Isle of Wight man wanted for multiple felony charges has been arrested and transferred Monday morning, around 12:14 a.m., according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

IOW County Sheriff's Office informed the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office that they were searching for Joseph Warren Harrington, 39, who was wanted for "abduction and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony," leading to his arrest.

Deputies said they found Harrington at the 100 block of Court Road in Yorktown, where he went into the house and refused to leave.

Watch: Man in custody after shooting at York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office deputies and James City Co. police officers

Man in custody after shooting at York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office deputies and James City Co. police officers

The deputies were then joined by the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team and negotiators, police say.

The Emergency Response team entered the home and found Harrington hiding in a closet after hours of failed negotiation.

The suspect was arrested and handed over to the Isle of Wight County Investigators, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

More stories from Williamburg/Jamestown/Yorktown

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps for your smart TV & mobile device