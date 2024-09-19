Man convicted of first-degree murder 1 year after homicide outside Norfolk convenience store

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was found guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder, murder by mob, robbery causing death, and two firearm charges by a Norfolk jury in connection to a homicide at a convenience store.

Cevan Orinoel Pierce Jr., 25, was identified as the main suspect in the death of a 18-year-old Antonio Wilson in April 2023.

Pierce along with his other two co-defendants, 20-year-old TyJohn Lavon Brooks and 24-year-old Da’Shaun Jamil Robinson, planned to rob Wilson after he left the convenience store, according to the commonwealth's attorney.

Watch: US Marshals request public assistance to locate Norfolk murder suspect

U.S. Marshals request public assistance to locate Norfolk murder suspect

After Wilson stepped out of the store, the three men pulled out their weapons and pointed them at Wilson. The men then fired bullets into Wilson after he reached into his waistband, causing them to believe Wilson possessed his own gun, the commonwealth's attorney says.

According to Norfolk police, the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on April 8, 2023.

News 3 reported he was originally wanted on second-degree murder charges in May 2023 and was arrested following a high-speed chase that ended in a crash on I-64.

Once in police custody both Brooks and Robinson entered a plea agreement for second-degree murder, while Pierce pleaded not guilty.

Watch: Family of men killed in Suffolk mass shooting hoping for justice as police search for suspects

Family members of men killed in Suffolk mass shooting talk ahead of vigil

“Greed and malice led Cevan Pierce, Da’Shaun Robinson, and TyJohn Brooks to rob the victim and murder him in cold blood,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi. “Thanks to the excellent work of the Norfolk Police Department and the availability of high-quality surveillance footage, we have held all three of these men accountable.

The sentencing hearing for Pierce will be held on Dec. 20.