Man found guilty for June shooting death outside Portsmouth daycare

Posted at 10:05 PM, Feb 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-15 22:05:20-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth man was found guilty after prosecutors say he shot and killed another man outside a daycare last June.

Ryheem Jasaun Hargrow Pugh was found guilty of second degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and shooting in commission of a felony, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

Attorney's say that on June 1 Hargrow Pugh arrived at the daycare with his wife and children, and Rocco marcus Nixon was in a separate car at the daycare.

Hargrow Pugh and Nixon got out of their cars, and Hargrow Pugh shot Nixon multiple times, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

Nixon died at the hospital.

Hargrow Pugh is scheduled for sentencing on April 30.

