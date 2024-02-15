What can be done to address gun violence following mass shooting in Kansas City?

NORFOLK, Va. — The debate over gun laws is once again in the spotlight following the mass shooting in Kansas City on Wednesday.

"It's very heartbreaking," said Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) on Thursday during a stop in Hampton.

Kaine grew up in Kansas City and feared at first family members were at the rally, but they weren't.

He's no stranger to talking about tragedy as he was governor in 2007, when the Virginia Tech shooting happened.

"It's not Kansas City," he said. "It's not Hampton Roads. It's too many places and we have to find strategies."

Virginia lawmakers are currently debating a number of proposals. One would ban the future sale of assault weapons.

"It is our obligation to ensure that we don't have weapons of war on our streets," State Sen. Saddam Azlan Salim (D-Fairfax County) said last week.

"This law, even if passed and signed, will not stop one firearm in the hands of a bad person," said State Sen. Bill Stanley (R-Franklin County).

Versions of the bill recently passed in the House and Senate, where Democrats have control.

Gov. Youngkin has veto power and could still prevent the bill from becoming law.

Democrats have also passed other proposals, including a bill that requires a five day waiting period when someone wants to buy a gun as well as a bill to ban people from carrying assault weapons in public.

"The Democrats consistently focus on the gun being the problem," said Tim Anderson, a former Republican Delegate who owns a gun shop. "The Republicans consistently focus on criminals being the problem."

He thinks tougher penalties are needed for people who commit crimes with guns.

State Sen. Danny Diggs (R-York County) had introduced a bill that would increase the mandatory minimum from five to ten years in prison if someone is convicted for the second time of a felony involving a felony, but it did not make it out of committee.

"You've got to focus on putting criminals in jail and putting them in jail for a long time," said Anderson. "Unfortunately, Democrats in Virginia are taking a completely different approach."

Still, there has been some common ground, including a bill to increase the number of safety devices eligible for tax credits upon purchase.

Lawmakers will continue their work as America grapples with another mass shooting.