Man sentenced in connection to crimes surrounding the murder of a former Norfolk police sergeant

NORFOLK, Va. — A man has been sentenced for his role in an armed burglary, a shooting injury and the death of a former Norfolk Police Sergeant.

Xavier Elijah Hudspeth, 21, was sentenced to 36 years in prison for the second-degree murder of 83-year-old retired Sergeant William Irving Moore, armed burglary of Moore's home, and charges related to the plot to steal Moore's firearm collection that led a co-conspirator to shoot Moore and his daughter last year.

On Feb. 28, 2022, Hudspeth and Andra Brown conspired to steal from Moore, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. Hudspeth was aware of Moore's firearm collection because he was employed by a cleaning company that had gone to Moore's house on Phillip Avenue before the incident.

The alleged plan was for Brown to burgle the home while Hudspeth kept watch because Moore and his daughter who lived with him, Connie Hubbard, would recognize him, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

On the night of the incident, Brown knocked on the door and immediately shot Moore when he answered, killing him, said the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. Attorneys say when Hubbard heard the gunshots, she went to check on her father, and Brown shot her in the face.

Hubbard remained conscious but played dead while Hudspeth and Brown rummaged around the house, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. When she was sure the two had left, she went to the neighbor's house for help.

Hubbard identified "the cleaning guy" when she was in the hospital recovering from surgery as a result of the shooting, said the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. She lost an eye from her injuries, and she still suffers from pain and trouble with balance.

In November 2022, Brown pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, the use of a firearm, and conspiring to commit the larceny of firearms, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's office.

Sept. 15, 2023, a jury found Hudspeth guilty of second-degree murder, the use of a firearm in the commission of murder, the use of a firearm in the commission of aggravated malicious wounding, armed statutory burglary, conspiring to commit armed statutory burglary, and conspiring to commit the larceny of firearms, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

Hudspeth's full sentencing:



40 years (28 to serve) for second-degree murder

three years to serve for the use of a firearm in the commission of murder

five years to serve for the use of a firearm in the commission of aggravated malicious wounding

20 years (all suspended) for armed statutory burglary

10 years (all suspended) for conspiring to commit armed statutory burglary

10 years (all suspended) for conspiring to commit the larceny of firearms

The Commonwealth's Attorney says that this sentencing was well above the advisory guidelines of 24 years.

Additionally, Hudspeth is barred from contacting the Moore family and must complete 30 years of uniform good behavior and indeterminate supervised probation following his release.