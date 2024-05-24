Man sentenced to 31 years for double fatal crash near Greenbrier Mall

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake judge has sentenced a man to 31 years in prison for his actions leading to a fatal car crash near Greenbrier Mall.

It happened on July 15, 2021. Authorities say that an officer spotted Ishmell Seymore driving recklessly on I-64 and attempted to pull him over, but Seymore did not stop.He, according to authorities, was driving in excess of 90 miles per hour.

He crashed at Crossways Boulevard and Jarman Road, killing 65-year-old David Jones and 54-year-old Jennifer O’Connell.

Police say Seymore ran from the scene, and they caught him a short time later.

On Tuesday, Judge Andrew Kubovcik sentenced Seymore to 31 years in prison – 15 for each victim and another year for eluding police. At a previous hearing, the judge told Seymore he could face up to 85 years.

The sentence was given after the sisters of both Jones and O’Connell talked about how this has affected the families.

“She was my best friend,” Coleen Moore said about her sister, Jennifer.

“I do not know what my judgment would be," Carol Jones, David Jones’ sister, said. "It will not bring back our loved ones to us.”

After that, Seymore’s mother, Tarsha Seymore, took the stand. She explained that her son had been in the Navy for a period of time and how he started having mental health issues. The court then heard that he was later diagnosed with schizophrenia and since he’s been medicated while in custody.

“He’s not as disassociated," she said. "As long as he’s taking his medication, he seems fine.”

“My son is very remorseful," the mother added. "He’s not a monster.”

Before Judge Kubovcik went to review the case, Ishmell Seymore read aloud a letter he wrote.

Seymore described crying in his cell, and he said, “I must atone for what I’ve done.” He also said to the families, “I’m not asking that you forget…. But can you begin forgiving me?”

“Personally, I don’t wish ill will toward anyone," Grant Gardner, David Jones’ nephew, said outside the courthouse. "What Mr. Seymore’s mom and what he said did hit home. We appreciated those words. We are sorry that his family and friends are going through this, we don’t wish that on them. We wish for peace. We will pray for them, but at the end of the day, you know, this closes a chapter in this one big nightmare.”

Pete Morford, a friend of Jones, has attended the hearings all this time.

“The loss of David and Jennifer is absolutely immeasurable," he said. "I think about them every single day, and I miss them tremendously...I’m glad this is over with… there are no winners in this case. It’s a tragedy beyond words.”

It was not explained in court why Seymore was speeding or why he did not pull over for police. He told the court he takes full responsibility for what he did and would like to become an advocate for others with mental illness.