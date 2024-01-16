Guilty plea in case of 2021 high-speed chase, crash that killed 2 by Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase and causing a crash that killed two people near the Greenbrier Mall has pleaded guilty.

During a hearing on Tuesday morning in Chesapeake Circuit Court, Ishmell Seymore pleaded guilty before Judge Andrew Kubovcik.

The charges are two counts of felony murder (punishable by up to 40 years per count, according to the Chesapeake Commonwealth’s Attorney) and one count of felony eluding (punishable by up to 5 years).

The judge asked Seymore if he understood that he faces up to 85 years in jail, in total, for the crimes.

Police say on July 15, 2021, an officer spotted Seymore driving recklessly on I-64. The officer reportedly attempted to pull over Seymore, but he did not stop. He ended up at the intersection of Jarman Road at Crossways Boulevard where he hit a truck and a sedan.

The two people in the sedan, 65-year-old David Jones and 54-year-old Jennifer O'Connell, were killed.

Police say after the crash, Seymore led them on a foot chase.

Seymore has been in custody since the incident.

During Tuesday’s hearing, the defendant had family in the courtroom, though none of them spoke before the judge.

After court, a friend of David Jones told News 3 reporter Angela Bohon that he misses his friend who he described as a good guy who was engaged to O’Connell.

Chesapeake Commonwealth’s Attorney Matthew Hamel pointed out that there is no plea agreement in this matter.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 23.