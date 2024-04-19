Mistrial: Case of man accused in 2019 William & Mary football player's death ends without verdict

NORFOLK, Va. — The trial for one of the people accused in the 2019 shooting death of a William and Mary football player ended in a mistrial Friday afternoon.

Keith Bryant Jr. was accused of first-degree murder for the death of 19-year-old Nate Evans. His trial began Tuesday.

Lawyers speak on the Keith Bryant mistrial

Evans was shot four times near Old Dominion University when he was trying to sell marijuana to Kri'Shawn Beamon, who was arrested and charged with second-degree murder for the crime in 2019.

A few years later, Beamon told investigators that Bryant Jr. admitted to shooting Evans.

Bryant Jr.'s defense argued that Beamon's testimony could not be trusted since he is also charged in the case and that the police work done in this case was troubling.

The case has been moved to June to determine the next trial date, according to Bryant Jr.'s lawyers.