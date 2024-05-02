Norfolk Grand Jury to hear case of woman killed in wrong-way Downtown Tunnel crash

NORFOLK, Va. — The case involving Dominique Goodwin, the woman charged with killing Shelby Walker after allegedly driving the wrong way in the Downtown Tunnel, will be heading to a Grand Jury.

Goodwin appeared before a judge on Thursday, this time she walked into the courtroom.

At a bond hearing earlier this year, Goodwin appeared in a wheelchair as she was still recovering from injuries sustained in the Dec. 30 crash.

Walker was a prominent figure in the LGBTQ community of Hampton Roads.

Back in February, we talked with Walker's friend who stressed her impact.

"She was a caregiver, she took care of her grandmother, she took care of her mom, and she took care of people in the community," Tarena Williams, a friend, said.

During Thursday's hearing, the prosecutor had three witnesses testify including the Virginia State Trooper who responded to the crash.

The trooper presented photos of the scene to the judge, identifying Walker as the driver of a gray Chevy Equinox and Goodwin as the driver of a Volkswagen Tiguan.

The next witness was a member of the Elizabeth River Crossings who operates cameras in and around the Downtown Tunnel.

In one video, you can see the car Goodwin was allegedly driving begin to drive the wrong way and enter the Westbound travel on the Portsmouth side.

In another video, we saw the moment Walker was hit head-on while traveling in the right Westbound lane.

Some of Walker's loved ones left the courtroom in tears and said she never had a chance.

The toxicologist then told the judge that Goodwin's blood alcohol level was .242 the morning of the crash. That's three times the legal limit.

Walker's family did not want to talk Thursday, but during Goodwin's bond hearing earlier this year, Walker's uncle, Marvin Riddick was shocked.

"It's kind of numbing you know," Riddick said.

Goodwin was taken to the hospital after the crash to be treated for her injuries but was eventually released and went into hiding before turning herself in on Jan 22.

The judge found there was enough evidence for the case to be heard by a Grand Jury.

Goodwin was still denied bond and remains in custody at the Norfolk Cit Jail.

The case will likely go to a Grand Jury next month.

From there, if Goodwin is indicted, we'll learn if this case goes to trial.