Portsmouth man to serve 9 years for 2019 shooting death: Commonwealth's Attorney's Office

Posted at 9:58 PM, Mar 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-01 21:58:31-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth man was sentenced Friday for his role in a 2019 shooting death on Mt. Vernon Avenue.

Tyquan Raysean Anderson will serve nine years in prison with three years probation after being released for killing 28-year-old Robert Artis II, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office says that its evidence proved that Anderson fired multiple gunshots at someone standing near Artis on June 1, 2019. Artis was not the intended target and multiple people were injured.

On November 15, 2023 Anderson was found guilty of manslaughter, two counts of unlawful wounding and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anderson's full sentencing, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office:

  • 10 years with five years suspended and three years of supervised probation upon release for the voluntary manslaughter charge
  • five years with three suspended and three years of supervised probation for both counts of unlawful wounding
  • two years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office says that the probation sentences will run concurrently.

