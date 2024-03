VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting in the 2200 block of Atlantic Avenue Sunday morning.

Just after 11 a.m., officers responded to the scene in the 2200 block of Atlantic Avenue.

When officers arrived they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.