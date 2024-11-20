Virginia Beach police officer shoots, kills 'suspicious' man near Town Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach police officer shot and killed a man Tuesday during a late-night confrontation. According to a police spokesperson, there was a report of a suspicious person in the 4600 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard just after 11 p.m. That's an area near an intersection with Independence Boulevard, home to several businesses including a convenience store and a bank.

The police spokesperson tells News 3 a man, armed with a sharp object, confronted the officer when he arrived on the scene.

"The suspect began advancing on the officer and disregarded commands to stop," the spokesperson said in a news release.

The officer fired his weapon, according to police, shooting and killing the man. The officer has not yet been identified and was not injured.

