Virginia Beach police officer shoots, kills 'suspicious' man near Town Center

Police say the man was armed with a sharp object when confronted
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach police officer shot and killed a man Tuesday during a late-night confrontation. According to a police spokesperson, there was a report of a suspicious person in the 4600 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard just after 11 p.m. That's an area near an intersection with Independence Boulevard, home to several businesses including a convenience store and a bank.

The police spokesperson tells News 3 a man, armed with a sharp object, confronted the officer when he arrived on the scene.

"The suspect began advancing on the officer and disregarded commands to stop," the spokesperson said in a news release.

The officer fired his weapon, according to police, shooting and killing the man. The officer has not yet been identified and was not injured.

News 3 is working to learn more information about this developing story. Stay with WTKR.com as we follow through.

