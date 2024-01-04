Currituck County sees challenges & opportunities as population booms

MOYOCK, N.C. — North Carolina continues to be a top destination for people seeking to relocate. Annual studies by both Atlas Van Lines and UHaul place the state near the top ranking of places where people are moving.

Those numbers are backed by figures from the U.S. Census Bureau, which also ranks North Carolina in the top five in recent population growth.

Nowhere in northeast North Carolina is growing faster than Currituck County.

Samuel King/WTKR This development of newer townhomes in Moyock is just one sign of growth in Currituck County.

The state demographer says the county grew by 9.7% between 2020 and 2022. That’s put a strain on things like schools and sewer line infrastructure.

“What we’re working toward is striking that balance between maintaining community character while growing and welcoming new people,” said Josh Bass, president of the Currituck Chamber of Commerce.

Bass said most of the growth is happening in Moyock, near the state line.

“When you look at Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Chesapeake, you don’t see a whole lot of available land anymore for new construction,” he said. "Those areas are pretty built out, so really you’re seeing the metro area growing west and south."

Carmen Wynes is one of those relatively new faces. She moved down from southside Hampton Roads in 2021.

“I’m from West Virginia, so I really enjoy being in a rural setting versus being in an urban setting,” she said. “I like the land, I like the quiet, I like the small town..sense of community.”

And when she moved she saw an opportunity and opened Hometown Med of Moyock and OBX, which offers primary care and cosmetics services. She worked at a trauma center across the state line.

“When it came time for these people to discharge, it was really hard for us to find follow-up care whether it was in Moyock or deeper in the Outer Banks,” she said. “So, I just thought it would be a really good business idea to help service the community with the skills I have.”

While Wynes enjoys the rural character while still having proximity to Hampton Roads she would like some more services south of the state line too, like more stores and banks.

“I think it’s a really good place to move but don’t, you know, let the community catch up before we get a lot of people,” Wynes said. “I’m not trying to be selfish because I’m not from here either. We definitely could use a lot more things.”

While the growth in Currituck shows no signs of slowing down, other parts of northeast North Carolina aren’t so fortunate. The latest report from the State Demographer shows either stagnant population growth or even population declines.