Domestic violence victim support groups warn of cuts to services as funding lessens

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Local advocacy groups say a perfect storm is on the horizon with big cuts to their funding looming.

"I'm terrified," said Robin Gauthier, the Executive Director of the Samaritan House. "I think we're all terrified up here of what's going to happen in our communities."

Gauthier, along with her counterparts at the YWCA, H.E.R. Shelter and Transitions Family Violence Services discussed what further cuts could mean for them and the community.

"As of July of this year, 2024, we are not going to have enough money for our services to be even at the essential point," said Gauthier.

Since 2018, federal funding through the Victims of Crime Act has gone down by 47.5% in Virginia, according to the groups.

That combined with other factors, like pandemic era programs ending, and steep cuts could have to be made at the organizations.

"It means that we have to reduce the number of team members that show up to provide care in the community," said Michelle Ellis Young from the YWCA. "It means that those [call center] lines will go unanswered. It means that our community and our workplaces won't be safe."

To help fill the gaps, they're hoping the Virginia General Assembly will pass $30 million in funding for them in the budget.

"We are asking for policy leaders to stand with survivors and ensure that crucial funding is received by the agencies doing this work," said Olivia Smithberger, the CEO&President of H.E.R. Shelter.

They're headed to Richmond this week to lobby lawmakers as they warn of dire consequences.

"It's already looking like we can't handle the tsunami that's hitting," said Ellis Young.