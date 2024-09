HAMPTON, Va. — Five people and three pets were forced out of two homes by fire last night in Hampton.

This was along Pennsylvania Ave., just off of Victoria Blvd.

Fire crews arrived at the scene right before midnight and found both families already out of their homes.

No one was hurt, and the Red Cross is working to make sure both families have a place to sleep tonight.

Fire crews are trying to figure out how the fire started.

We will update you if any new information comes forward.