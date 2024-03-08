Section of Elizabeth River in Norfolk turns orange

NORFOLK, Va. — A section of the Elizabeth River near the Ingleside area of Norfolk was turned orange, the Elizabeth River Project reported Friday morning.

Upon further investigation, environmental experts discovered a large, 275-gallon tote of red mulch dye in a residential backyard, which they believe was discharged into a nearby storm drain.

The red dye was also found in a tidal creek that feeds the Elizabeth River, ERP said.

"While the pictures can be stunning, we are happy to find out that the dye that went into the creek is nontoxic and will not have any lasting effects," said Joe Rieger, ERP Deputy Director for Restoration. "However, this is why we ask people not to put things down the stormdrains as they find their way into the river."