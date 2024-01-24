Watch Now
News

Actions

Fatal New Years Day I-64 truck crash victims identified: Troopers

Virginia State Police
Posted at 2:20 PM, Jan 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-24 14:20:59-05

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The victims of a fatal crash from New Years Day have been identified.

Around 6 p.m. on Jan 1, the driver of a 2016 Ford Ecoline truck (U-Haul) was going west on I-64, east of Route 238, when for unknown reasons he crossed all traffic lanes, ran off the road and hit a tree head-on, according to the Virginia State Police.

Crash in Downtown Bridge Tunnel

Norfolk

Woman wanted in wrong-way tunnel death turns self in

Madeline Miller
1:30 PM, Jan 22, 2024

Jeremiah Dukes, 46, and Amanda Dukes, 44, of White Oakes, Pennsylvania, died in the crash, according to VSP. They were husband and wife.

After the collision, the truck was engulfed in fire, and the male driver and female passenger were unable to be identified, according to the VSP.

More stories from Newport News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Videos

Special Coverage: First Warning to Winter Weather