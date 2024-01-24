Fatal New Years Day I-64 truck crash victims identified: Troopers

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The victims of a fatal crash from New Years Day have been identified.

Around 6 p.m. on Jan 1, the driver of a 2016 Ford Ecoline truck (U-Haul) was going west on I-64, east of Route 238, when for unknown reasons he crossed all traffic lanes, ran off the road and hit a tree head-on, according to the Virginia State Police.

Jeremiah Dukes, 46, and Amanda Dukes, 44, of White Oakes, Pennsylvania, died in the crash, according to VSP. They were husband and wife.

After the collision, the truck was engulfed in fire, and the male driver and female passenger were unable to be identified, according to the VSP.