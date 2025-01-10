Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Newport News, Williamsburg Restaurant Weeks coming up

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The cities of Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Newport News, and Williamsburg are all celebrating their winter Restaurant Weeks this month where eateries offer meal deals to get diners in the door.

Williamsburg: Jan. 12-19

More than two dozen restaurants in the Williamsburg Area Restaurant Association are offering deals and prix-fixe menus as part of their 2025 restaurant week.

See the full list of participating restaurants here.

Newport News: Jan. 12-26

A two-week affair on the Peninsula, Newport News restaurant week begins Sunday, Jan. 12 and runs through the 26th.

Chains like Bonefish Grill and Plaza Azteca are offering deals, as well as several local establishments like Sage Kitchen and Circa 1918.

See the full list of participating restaurants here.

Downtown Norfolk: Jan. 13-19

Downtown Norfolk's restaurant week begins Monday, Jan. 13, and runs for one week with numerous establishments offering dining deals.

From breakfast spots like d'Egg, to lunch at Freemason Abbey, to popular bars like Grace O'Malley's, many of the city's restaurants are joining in the fun.

See the full list of participating restaurants here.

Virginia Beach: Jan. 20-26

Virginia Beach has more than 50 restaurants participating in its Restaurant Week this year, which begins on Jan. 20 and goes through the 26th.

They are also celebrating 20 years of Restaurant Week this year, and are promising a "unique week-long celebration," which includes hotels participating in a "Dine and Stay" event.

See the full list of participating restaurants and hotels here.