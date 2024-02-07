Former Suffolk police officer appears in court for allegedly lying about work hours

SUFFOLK, Va. — A former Suffolk police officer appeared in court on Wednesday for allegedly lying about working a second job while working his shift with the police department.

According to court documents, former Suffolk Senior Police Officer Marco Leslie was arrested on Aug. 14 and is accused of obtaining money under false pretenses from Walmart and a company called Signal.

The documents allege that in June, while Leslie was working a shift with the Suffolk Police Department, he would clock into a second job without actually working it. The arrest warrant claims he was still paid for both jobs and states that he admitted to taking payment from both workplaces.

In court on Wednesday, Leslie waived his preliminary hearing.

His attorney tells News 3, Leslie is no longer working as a school resource officer with Suffolk.

"He's very devastated, I mean he's lost his whole career," Tim Anderson who represents Leslie, said. "He was a school resource officer, he loved his job, he's not able to do that anymore at this point with the charges pending. It's really impacted him in a sad way."

Leslie still remains out on bond and is due back in court on May 15.

Master Police Officer James Babor was also arrested around the same time as Leslie.

Babor is accused of the opposite: His warrants say he clocked in for his police shift but didn’t actually work. Instead, the documents allege he was working a second job, though he was still being paid by the city.

Babor also faces a charge of obtaining money under false pretenses and two other charges: one count Forging and Utter a Public Document and one count Computer Fraud. These charges date back to July of this year.

Anderson said there is no evidence the two are connected or even knew each other.