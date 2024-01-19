Former Virginia Beach daycare teacher gets jail time after assaulting toddler in 2022

NORFOLK, Va. — In November of 2022, a mom told News 3 that her child was hit by their daycare teacher. Earlier this month, we learned that that teacher is now serving time.

According to the Virginia Beach Commonwealth Attorney's Office, Ashleigh Handshaw Royster was changing 21-month-old Jack Delauney's diaper when she struck him in the face.

A red mark and swelling formed and was noticed by another teacher who then confronted Royster. Royster said she grabbed the child's face too hard and also requested an ice pack. Shortly after the incident, KinderCare fired Royster.

More than a year later, Royster received a 12-month jail sentence with 11 months suspended. Realistically, she'll only be serving about a month according to the Commonwealth Attorney's Office.

Price considers this to be a light sentence given the recent behavior of her child.

"It feels good that she's in jail. However, I am a little frustrated that we are in the Commonwealth of Virginia and that it's a misdemeanor," said Price. "Now I'm dealing with new daycare workers they have to reach out and ask about diaper changes or his tantrums because they are just significantly worse as if he's suffering from PTSD. He's probably going to have to go into therapy this year because we are still having issues."

News 3 reached out to Haygood Kindercare for a reaction after this latest news but has not heard back.

We also contacted Royster's attorney for comment. He said he couldn't answer our questions, other than to confirm a child was involved.