Free or discounted Lyft rides in the 757 available for Halloween

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — If you plan on drinking alcohol on Halloween weekend or the weekend before, there's an offer you can redeem for a free or discounted Lyft ride to ensure you don't drink and drive.

Local nonprofit Drive Safe Hampton Roads is sharing "757 Sober Ride" codes riders can use to get free or reduced Lyft rides on the nights of Friday, Oct. 24, Saturday, Oct. 25 , Friday, Oct. 31 and Saturday, Nov. 1.

Here's how it works: Lyft users, new and existing, must be at least 21 to redeem the offer. To get a free or reduced ride, users must enter the 757 Sober Ride code in the app’s “Payment” tab under the “Add Lyft Pass” option. With the offer, riders can get up to $15 off their ride.

A code will be posted here at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 24 that will apply to rides from 5 p.m. on Friday under 3 a.m. on Saturday.

A code will be posted here at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25 that will apply to rides from 3 p.m. on Saturday under 3 a.m. on Sunday.

A code will be posted here at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 31 that will apply to rides from 5 p.m. on Friday under 3 a.m. on Saturday.

A code will be posted here at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 1 that will apply to rides from 3 p.m. on Saturday under 3 a.m. on Sunday.

The code can be redeemed while supplies last. Rides must originate from or have a destination in the Southside or Peninsula area.

Drive Safe Hampton Roads says the sober ride effort is part of their work to prevent drunk driving, especially during holidays when more people are getting behind the wheel under the influence.