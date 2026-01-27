Hampton Roads heating centers open to assist those in need amid frigid temps

Warming centers and other assistance facilities have opened across several local cities as Hampton Roads faces frigid temperatures this week.

Those in need of emergency housing support can call the Regional Housing Crisis Hotline, which is managed by ForKids, at (757) 587-4202.

Virginia Beach:



The Winter Shelter program aims to provide meals and a place to sleep for adults experiencing homelessness.

Norfolk:



The Salvation Army Shelter on West 19th Street will also provide those in need with meals and a warm place to stay.

Chesapeake:



The Chesapeake Area Shelter Team has a bus for nightly shelter intake; the bus will arrive at 2255 Steppingstone Square at 6:45 p.m. with a regular departure scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

Newport News:

