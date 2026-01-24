Harris Teeter stores to close early Saturday due to winter weather

NORFOLK, Va. — Several Harris Teeter grocery stores across the region will close early Saturday night as a winter weather system moves through the area.

The company says many Harris Teeter locations will close at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, due to the incoming weather. Weather permitting, stores are expected to reopen at 8 a.m. Sunday.

Harris Teeter officials encourage customers to check harristeeter.com before heading out, as store hours and closures may change depending on weather conditions.

