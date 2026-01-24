Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Harris Teeter stores to close early Saturday due to winter weather

NORFOLK, Va. — Several Harris Teeter grocery stores across the region will close early Saturday night as a winter weather system moves through the area.

The company says many Harris Teeter locations will close at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, due to the incoming weather. Weather permitting, stores are expected to reopen at 8 a.m. Sunday.

Harris Teeter officials encourage customers to check harristeeter.com before heading out, as store hours and closures may change depending on weather conditions.

Click or tap here to see which stores are impacted.

