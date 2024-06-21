Heading to the beach? Tie umbrellas down & keep your eyes on your kids

With a hot and humid weekend forecast, it won't be a surprise to see local beaches packed. Experts say to take a few precautions as you get situated on the sand.

Virginia Beach Master Firefighter and lifeguard Max McQuarrie still remembers when he was called over to an Oceanfront emergency in 2016.

“One of the lifeguards called me over and said ‘hey, a woman was hit by an umbrella.’ (I) waved at her, went over to the woman. High stress and it developed in a matter of minutes, how quickly things progressed downward," he recalls.

Lottie Belk had been hit in the chest and soon died. Wind had picked up a beach umbrella and blew it in her direction.

McQuarrie says it's a tragic lesson that even something as trivial as an umbrella can be deadly and that's why he says beach visitors should tie them down to something weighted.

“I bring some line with me and tie it off to my cooler. At least something heavy," he said.

Eyes on the sand...eyes on the water.

As temperatures rise, doctors at Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters are anticipating more emergencies to come in. Dr. Michelle Arzubi-Hughes is an emergency physician at CHKD and says that, while the bayfront beaches are typically calmer, there are no guarantees. And the oceanfront beaches? Often unpredictable.

“You have to respect the water and I think that’s the key," she told News 3. “I would say, you have to be on top of your children all the time. If you’re in a big environment with other adults and you’re drinking, make sure you have two or three people, adults, that are not drinking and then rotate around. ‘Who’s going to be watching those children.’”

Dr. Arzubi-Hughes says water emergencies that come to CHKD typically break down into four categories: submersion, immersion, near-fatal drowning and fatal drowning.

Years ago, the term 'dry drowning' — when someone takes in water and then dies days later — also started gaining traction. She says that's a misnomer.

“In 2017, a four-year-old was pushed into a puddle, had sort of an immersion submersion injury, coughed, got better and about a week later, died," said Dr. Arzubi-Hughes. “The reality was that he had myocarditis, so died (with) nothing to do with that submersion immersion injury.”

An unrelated condition, but devastating just same, as are any incidents where a child doesn't survive. Dr. Arzubi-Hughes credits her faith and stories of survival that push her forward.

“Fortunately, the reason I do what I do, (is that) kids bounce. Kids are resilient, kids are amazing and for every one that I lose, I probably save about a hundred," she said.

Other beach-related concerns:

