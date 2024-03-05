Sen. Kaine holds roundtable in Norfolk to discuss IVF

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine is getting hearing from people in Hampton Roads about IVF.

This comes after a recent court ruling in Alabama thrust the topic into the national spotlight.

At a roundtable discussion in Norfolk Tuesday, Kaine heard from people about their personal experiences using IVF.

“We went to the doctor in October of 2021 and they told us IVF was the only option," Rachel Maul said.

“It’s through IVF and surrogacy that’s allowed us to be parents," said Candace Wohl.

IVF stands for in vitro fertilization and is one way to help people struggling to get pregnant.

In February, Alabama’s Supreme Court ruled frozen embryos, which are used in IVF, are considered children. The ruling created uncertainty about the future of IVF in the state and across the country.

“We thought this was a reality we would never be living in," said Jordana Baron.

As of Tuesday, Baron was using IVF and spoke to Kaine.

“Some of the things the Alabama ruling has stirred up for me is not just the potential criminal and civil liability for individuals, it would disproportionately affect women, but also that it could drastically impact the quality of care," Baron emphasized. "IVF, I feel like, has kind of historically been in the shadows. It’s something very personal, very private that a lot of families go through. I think it’s really important that it’s getting that national attention."

Zarifa Jones has a 13-year-old son thanks to IVF and also spoke to Kaine.

“IVF was a last resort. I think it's really important that people understand that IVF is not the first step you get to. It's very much the last resort," said Jones. "I’m relieved because I’ve gotten through the process, but there’s so many other women that are in the middle of the process or they want to have children and it’s not their time yet or it hasn’t started yet. I’m worried for them."

Kaine also heard from doctors Tuesday.

“I think the crisis is urgent," Kaine said.

At the State of the Union Address March 7, Kaine's guest was scheduled to be Elizabeth Carr, the first woman born via IVF in the U.S.

It happened in Norfolk.

Dr. Rohini Kousalya Siva, an Eastern Virginia Medical School graduate and aspiring OB-GYN, was also scheduled to be at the State of the Union address as Virginia Congressman Bobby Scott’s guest.

“It means such a great deal to have a voice at the State of the Union," Kousalya Siva explained. "This discourse around extra-uterine children and this very tightening group of regulations, it really just undermines the science behind these very life-giving technologies."

A bill called the Access to Family Building Act could help address concerns and was going through Congress as of Tuesday. Kaine is a co-sponsor and was hopeful it would at least get through the Senate.

“While the senate does move slow, when there’s an urgent crisis we can move fast," Kaine said. "So my hope is that we will push this in the committee and in the floor this year."

