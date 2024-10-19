Watch Now
19-year-old arrested in connection to road rage shooting on I-664: VSP

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested a man Friday in connection to the road rage shooting that injured a woman in Chesapeake.

Jordan Kendrell Copeland, 19, was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding and shooting at an occupied vehicle.

State police say the incident happened around 5:19 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, on Interstate 664 at the Pughsville Road off ramp which resulted in shots being fired.

The woman who was injured received non-life threatening injuries.

Copeland was taken to the Chesapeake City Jail and received no bond.

