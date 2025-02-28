3-year-old pulled from the water at Chesapeake park taken to the hospital

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A 3-year-old girl has been taken to the hospital after emergency responders found her in the water at Oak Grove Lake Park Friday, Chesapeake police confirmed to WTKR News 3.

Watch: Scene of Oak Grove Lake Park after police say 3-year-old is found in the water

Scene of Oak Grove Lake Park after 3-year-old is found in the water

Police say around 10:10 a.m., the child's mother realized the girl was missing. Personnel from the city's police and fire departments were sent to the park, and a search for the child began.

Emergency responders pulled the girl from the water around 11:20 a.m. She was found in "medical distress," police say.

After paramedics performed life-saving measures on the girl, she was taken to the hospital.

Police do not suspect foul play.

WTKR News 3 has a crew at the scene. This article will be updated accordingly.