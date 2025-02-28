Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityChesapeake

Actions

3-year-old pulled from the water at Chesapeake park taken to the hospital

IMG_5056.jpg
Posted
and last updated

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A 3-year-old girl has been taken to the hospital after emergency responders found her in the water at Oak Grove Lake Park Friday, Chesapeake police confirmed to WTKR News 3.

Watch: Scene of Oak Grove Lake Park after police say 3-year-old is found in the water

Scene of Oak Grove Lake Park after 3-year-old is found in the water

Police say around 10:10 a.m., the child's mother realized the girl was missing. Personnel from the city's police and fire departments were sent to the park, and a search for the child began.

Emergency responders pulled the girl from the water around 11:20 a.m. She was found in "medical distress," police say.

After paramedics performed life-saving measures on the girl, she was taken to the hospital.

Police do not suspect foul play.

WTKR News 3 has a crew at the scene. This article will be updated accordingly.

More stories from Chesapeake

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps for your smart TV & mobile device