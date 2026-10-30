9 charged in alleged drug operation inside Chesapeake jail, sheriff says

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Nine people are facing a combined 22 criminal charges following an investigation into the alleged introduction and distribution of controlled substances inside the Chesapeake Correctional Center, according to the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says its Special Investigations Division launched the investigation in September 2026 after identifying suspected drug trafficking involving people incarcerated at the facility and individuals outside the jail.

During the investigation, authorities recovered suspected controlled substances from multiple locations inside the correctional center. Investigators also recovered additional suspected drugs during a related investigation outside the facility.

The investigation led to charges against nine individuals, ranging in age from 28 to 52.

According to the sheriff's office, the charges include possession of controlled substances by prisoners, possession with intent to distribute, distribution, conspiracy to distribute and delivering or conspiring to deliver controlled substances to prisoners.

The following individuals have been charged:

Melissa Bryant, 41: Delivering a controlled substance to a prisoner.

Jason Bostain, 41: Possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner, delivering and conspiring to deliver a controlled substance to a prisoner, conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute.

Aaron Dean, 28: Delivering a controlled substance to a prisoner.

Trevon Myricks, 34: Conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance to a prisoner.

Kyle Pedigo, 36: Possession with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner.

Ronald Salupo, 42: Possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner.

Cole Taitano, 32: Possession and distribution of a controlled substance, conspiracy to distribute, delivering a controlled substance to a prisoner and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance to a prisoner.

Martin Tice Jr., 38: Possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner, delivering a controlled substance to a prisoner, possession with intent to distribute and conspiracy charges.

Michael Quitano, 52: Delivering a controlled substance to a prisoner.

Authorities have not released additional details about how the suspected drugs were brought into the correctional center or how investigators uncovered the alleged operation.

The sheriff's office says the investigation remains active, and additional charges could be filed as investigators continue their work.

Officials say preventing illegal drugs from entering correctional facilities remains a priority as they work to protect incarcerated individuals, staff and the surrounding community.

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