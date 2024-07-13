Active investigation into a man's death in a construction site: Chesapeake police

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police are actively investigating a call in which they found a male dead in a construction site in the 2000 block of Elbow Rd.

CPD was called late afternoon Friday around 4:38 p.m., where they responded and located the man. Chesapeake Fire Department confirmed his death.

He is reported to be a construction worker and died of natural causes, police say.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, submit a tip at P3TIPS.COM, or through the P3TIPS app.

