Bear again, gone tomorrow! Another bear spotted in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Another bear has been spotted in Chesapeake on a home video camera, this time in the Hickory area.

Wildlife experts say as we make our way through summer those sightings may cool down.

"I was like wait a minute and I totally freaked out," Virginia Douvia, who saw a bear on her home camera, said.

Watch: Bear seen in Chesapeake neighborhoods

Douvia said she'd never seen a bear in her neighborhood until Thursday morning when one went walking through her front yard and to the side of her house.

"Yeah I've seen it it's very scary," Gabriella Kelley, who lives nearby, said.

The bear camera footage was the talk of the neighborhood on Thursday.

While many living on Black Smith Trail said they didn't see the bear or notice any damage, Jeffrey Thompson said his dog did hear the bear.

"My dog took off around the back fence and just started patrolling the whole fence like she smelled something," Thompson said.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) said bears are not new to our area as just last month, a bear was seen in the Greenbrier area of Chesapeake.

Peter Acker, a district biologist with Virginia DWR, said bears are just as scared of us as we may be of them and are really just looking for food.

As we head toward the second half of June, Acker said we may see fewer bears in our neighborhoods.

"So that activity should decline steadily and really later in the summer a lot of times when the corn comes in and bears have another food source that opens away from houses you see a big drop off," Acker said.

Acker said the number of bear sightings so far this year has been normal in residential areas compared to in years past.

He said if you happen to see one do not chase it or corner the bear, instead back away and view the unique opportunity from a distance.