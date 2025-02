CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A male bicyclist was sent to the hospital following a collision with a tractor trailer Wednesday afternoon.

Chesapeake police say this crash happened around 5:35 p.m. along South Military Highway and Shell Road. This collision took place near the Gilmerton Bridge.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital where his injuries are being assessed, according to Chesapeake police.

