Chesapeake 3-year-old dies in West Palm Beach canal crash

CHESAPEAKE, Va — A 3-year-old from Chesapeake died Monday after an SUV crashed into a canal in Western Palm Beach County, Fla., according to our sister station WPTV.

Nine people were reportedly killed including, six children between the ages of 1 and 14, and one man hospitalized, WPTV reported.

According to an official crash report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, a 2023 Ford Explorer, driven by Pamela Wiggins, 56, lost control, drove off the road, slammed into a guardrail, then flipped over and landed in a canal.

Four people were reportedly pronounced dead at the scene, while six others were taken to a nearby hospital where they, too, passed away, according to WPTV.

In addition to Wiggins, the deceased were identified as Leiana Alyse Hall, 30, Anyia Monique Lee Tucker, 21, as well as six children, ages 14, 8, two 5-year-olds, a 3-year-old, and a 1-year-old.

According to the report, one of the 5-year-old victims was from Bridgeport, Conn., while the 3-year-old boy was from Chesapeake.

The report also said that none of the nine people killed were using safety equipment at the time of the wreck.