Chesapeake City Council votes to put curbside recycling program on November's ballot

Posted at 10:12 PM, Jul 09, 2024

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — On Tuesday evening, Chesapeake City Council voted to approve curbside recycle to be on the November ballot.

Voters will tell City Council whether or not they should adopt an ordinance where mandatory fees of up to $10 a month on each household will receive city trash service.

The vote was passed with an 8-1 vote, the only "no" vote being Council member Daniel Whitaker.

Since being cut from the budget two years ago, Chesapeake residents have petitioned to bring it back by signing a petition.

