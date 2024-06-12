Chesapeake city leaders vote down resolution to put ward system on November ballot

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A resolution to create eight single-voting districts in Chesapeake was rejected by city leaders Tuesday night.

The new proposed single-person voting district system would divide Chesapeake up into wards and each council member would be elected only by the people in their district.

Chesapeake City Council discusses voting system, curbside recycling program

Under the current at-large voting system, people across the city vote for the mayor and eight council members.

The mayor would continue to be elected on an at-large system.

Tuesday's city council meeting saw a large turnout with supporters arguing this model would better represent everyone, while others had concerns about how wards would be made up and by who.

"Citizens can't make an informed decision about it until details are known and questions are answered," one public speaker said. "We don't want to pass a bill and find out what's in it."

Chesapeake City Council ended up voting the resolution down 3 to 6.

"It's not a commitment, it's not a contract, it was just simply an advisory referendum that would be placed on the November ballot for the people of this city to vote on," Dr. Shirley Auguste, with the Chesapeake NAACP, said. "Unfortunately we didn't even get a continuance which is also disappointing."

Back in May, the Chesapeake NAACP held a community meeting to better inform the community on what the change in the election system could mean for city residents.

Chesapeake NAACP urges city leaders to change election system

Chesapeake Mayor Rick West, who voted the resolution down, said he wanted a study done on how residents feel about the change.

"I would like to know more and I would also like to know if these things you feel and expressed tonight are generally felt that way," West said.

Councilman Don Carey, who pushed for the resolution argued putting this topic on the ballot is the best study that can be done.

"What better way to do so in an upcoming presidential election," Carey said. "Where we're going to have the maximum number of individuals gathered together where we can get clear and concise feedback on what the direction of the city should be.