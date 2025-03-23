Chesapeake council considers 2-cent property tax increase to boost public safety

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — In a move to prioritize enhanced public safety, Chesapeake City Council is considering a 2-cent increase in the real estate tax rate. This proposed increase aims to generate additional revenue dedicated entirely to improving safety and security across the city.

Currently, the city's core proposed budget for the fiscal year 2026 maintains the existing $1.01 real estate tax rate, adhering to the guiding principle of avoiding tax hikes.

However, the council introduced the 2-cent increase to provide flexibility and options for further investment in public safety. This potential increase ensures that all additional revenue generated will be allocated to enhancing public safety.

The council emphasized that this proposed increase is entirely optional, giving elected representatives and the public an opportunity to evaluate its benefits versus the costs.

The new public safety vision extends across both the fire and police departments, with comprehensive plans to address immediate and future needs. The fire department’s proposed core budget for FY 2026 includes crucial upgrades and modernization efforts, as well as additional resources to boost the department’s emergency response capabilities. Specific requests include:

Second Set of Turnout Gear for all Firefighters

Advanced Health Screenings

Replacement of Station 4 – North Battlefield

Replacement of Station 14 and the 5th Precinct – Greenbrier

Replacement of Station 6 – Fentress

New Stations 16, 17, and 18 in Grassfield, Coastal Virginia, and Centerville/Elbow, respectively

Staffing for Rescue 15 (15 Firefighter Positions)

Fire Data Analyst (1 Civilian Position)

Various stages of Minimum Fire Staffing, including 45 firefighter positions over three years

Ladder 4 and Ladder 14 – Apparatus and Staffing (30 Firefighter Positions)

Medic 11 and Medic 24 (18 Firefighter Positions)

Rural Water Tanker

Animal Services Operating Increases and Staffing (5 Positions)

The police department's plan focuses on advancing its technological edge with significant investments in hardware and software, such as the "Peake" Mobile Communication System and the "Drone Sense" software, which are expected to enhance real-time video streaming and decision-making during emergencies. Additional requests include:



Replacement of the Hostage Suspect Negotiations Device

Hardware and Software for Drones

Police Staffing (37 Police Officer Positions)

Moreover, the police department's requests include funding for the "BRINC Ball" device, which is anticipated to revolutionize crisis negotiation protocols, improving the overall safety and effectiveness of high-stakes interactions.

The agenda also covered both core needs and proposed enhanced additions for FY 2026, underscoring the council’s commitment to strategic, outcome-focused budgeting. The fire and police departments articulated their adaptability to evolving demands, ensuring comprehensive safety for all residents.

As discussions progress, city council continues to invite public feedback on the proposed tax increase, ensuring that the community's voice plays a pivotal role in finalizing these decisions.