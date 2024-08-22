Chesapeake daycare shutting down after several violations

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake parents have just a few days to find a new daycare after learning Childtime daycare in Chesapeake will be closing this Friday.

The center has faced several violations in the last few years, raising questions about their licensure.

News 3 looked at the daycare’s record with the department of social services and found they were issued several violations over a five-month period this year.

Those violations include the daycare not conducting a proper background check for an employee and repeat violations of children left unsupervised.

The inspection record we obtained shows complaints of a parent not being properly notified of their child’s injury.

State violations say on a few occasions the daycare didn’t have enough staff to supervise all children.

One parent News 3's Leondra Head spoke to says he was given short notice that the daycare would be closing.

"We were sent an email last night that there was a license dispute," Carlos, a parent said. The parent only wanted to be identified by their first name.

"Did they say why they were shutting down?" News 3's Leondra Head asked the parent.

"No, in the letter it only said they had a license dispute and there were no details other than that," Carlos said.

He says the daycare told him that families can transfer their child to another daycare or another Childtime location nearby.

"Every parent had a slot to get transferred to another daycare whether in Virginia Beach or Chesapeake. I'm going to do the one in Chesapeake," Carlos mentioned.

This parent says his child has attended childtime for a year and the sudden closing comes as a shock.

"Despite the short notice, it seem like they were very prepared to accommodate all the parents. In the letter, it said they would be re-opening in early 2025," Carlos said.

News 3 reached out to Childtime’s corporate office, but didn’t get a response.

News 3 also reached out to the Board of Education to ask about the license status and are waiting for their response.

