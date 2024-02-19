Chesapeake house fire leaves 2 adults, 1 dog without a home

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Two adults and a dog were forced out of their home following a house fire in Chesapeake.

Firefighters were sent to the home, located in the 1200 block of Brinsmayd Arch, around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 18, according to fire officials.

Crews worked to quickly put out the fire, which was marked under control around 3:15 p.m., officials said.

Officials said the people who were in the home when the fire happened were safely evacuated before crews arrived. The damage from the fire left the home uninhabitable, and officials say the occupants are working to find somewhere else to stay.

The fire department did not indicate what could have caused the fire. The incident is still under investigation, officials shared.

