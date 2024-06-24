Chesapeake man gets 20 years for child pornography

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man from Chesapeake was sentenced to 135 years in prison with 115 years suspended after being convicted of 15 counts of child pornography.

Terry Bull, 54, will serve an active sentence of 20 years in prison, according to the office of the commonwealth's attorney for the city of Chesapeake.

According to the commonwealth's attorney, the case stemmed from an alert from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after a Yahoo account was found to be downloading child sexual abuse material and child erotica.

Upon investigation, it was determined that the account belonged to Bull. A search warrant was obtained and executed, resulting in the recovery of over 20,000 images of child sexual abuse, investigators said.

Among the images located, investigators said they found material depicting nude prepubescent girls, some engaged in simulated sex acts.

Bull admitted to police that he had been collecting those types of images for over 20 years, according to the commonwealth's attorney.