Man hospitalized after stabbing: Chesapeake police

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man was hospitalized after a stabbing on Saturday, Chesapeake police said.

Officers said they responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1500 block of Crossways Boulevard at around 8:40 p.m.

At the scene, officers located Deven Taitano, 40, with an apparent stab wound.

Police said they rendered aid until Taitano could be taken to hospital.

Investigators said they charged Taylor Kevon Truss, 26, with aggravated malicious wounding.

Truss was arrested on Sunday, June 31, according to police.