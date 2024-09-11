Chesapeake man who forced his way into the Capitol on Jan. 6 sentenced to prison

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake man has been sentenced to prison after forcing his way into the U.S. Capitol during the Capitol breach on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the Department of Justice.

Antonio Lamotta, 64, was sentenced to six months in prison for his involvement in the Capitol Hill attacks. His sentencing also included 24 months of supervised release and he is ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution by the U.S. District Judge Jia M. Cobb.

According to the Department of Justice, Lamotta traveled from Chesapeake to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 4, 2021. He encouraged others, in which he referred to them as “patriots” to “get in here asap” in a Facebook post.

On January 6 Lamotta and other rioters forced their way into the building of the Capitol through the East Rotunda Doors where law enforcement fought to keep them out.

Lamotta was arrested by the FBI on Aug. 16, 2022. He was found guilty of civil disorder, a felony, and two misdemeanor offenses of disorderly conduct, according to the Department of Justice.

Since the Jan. 6 riots on Capitol Hill, more than 1500 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach. More than 560 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, which is a felony.

The investigation on the riots remains open and is ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.