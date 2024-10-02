Chesapeake man with dementia reported missing

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department is currently trying to find a man who's reported to have dementia.

Don Hodges, 75, was last seen Wednesday afternoon in the South Norfolk area of Chesapeake at his residence. His vehicle was found a few hours later in in Nags Head, North Carolina on Croatan Hwy near 8th Street.

Hodges is 5 feet, 9 inches, weighs about 170 pounds wearing a camouflage bucket hat, Columbia blue t-shirt, black cargo pants, and grey sneakers.

His vehicle is a grey 2019 Honda SRV with VA tags ULN-8918. Anyone with information on Hodges is encouraged to call (757)-382-6161.