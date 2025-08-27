Chesapeake Police Department activates speed cameras in school zones

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department is urging drivers to slow down and stay alert as the new school year begins in just a few days, with speed enforcement cameras monitoring school zones across the city.

The PhotoSafe Speed Enforcement camera system is designed to catch drivers who speed through school zones, with the goal of protecting students as they head back to class.

Chesapeake Neighborhood News Reporter Erin Holly spoke with parents in Chesapeake who say speeding is a common problem they witness throughout the city, and they believe the school zone cameras are a necessary safety measure.

"I think it's a strong investment toward protecting our kids," Brannon Simpson said.

Simpson, a Chesapeake father of two sons, praised the city's efforts for student safety.

"I like what the city has done with the school bus cameras as well, for when the buses are stopping and receiving and sending students off. I think that's been a great adjustment, as well as now moving that towards the actual school zones. I think any of these are all good investments towards the safety of our children," Simpson said.

Cherise Warren, who has four children attending various schools in Chesapeake, shares similar concerns about reckless driving near schools.

"We shouldn't be waiting for the kid to get run over because somebody didn't see them, or because they were just being reckless," Warren said. "We shouldn’t need that in order to be proactive and make sure that our streets are safe.”

Warren believes the cameras will change driver behavior once citations start being issued.

"I think that once they are caught and receive that ticket, they will be more mindful," Warren said. "Once they do receive that citation in the first place, I think it will have the effect that we're looking for."

The cameras are strategically placed around school zones throughout Chesapeake to deter speeding drivers. Chesapeake police officers will review footage of speeders captured on the cameras before issuing citations.

Simpson believes population growth has contributed to more speeding problems in the area.

"We've seen that just the increased population has led to increased speeding. A lot of people new to the area may not understand the established, kind of known slower zones or school zones," Simpson said.

The safety concerns have affected daily routines for some families. Simpson said he doesn't feel comfortable allowing his son to ride his bike to school because of potential reckless drivers.

"I think any of these are all good investments towards the safety of our children — and for us as parents, you know, that's paramount. That's the number one priority for us," Simpson said.

While parents support the speed cameras, they believe more safety measures could be taken to help protect students.

"You know, just an officer, their ability to spend the morning there with their lights and draw a little attention, I think those are things that could also help," Simpson said.

One speed enforcement camera at Kempsville Road near Greenbrier Christian Academy is already operational. The Chesapeake Police Department says the remaining cameras throughout the city will be functional on September 2, which marks the first day of classes for Chesapeake Public Schools.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.