Chesapeake Police Department search for man missing since Tuesday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department is looking for a man who's been missing Tuesday. Here's their release:

The Chesapeake Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 41-year-old William Donald McCann. Mr. McCann was last seen leaving his residence in the 2600 block of Eastwood Avenue on October 8, 2024 around 8:00 PM.

He did not take his prescribed mental health medication with him and may be at risk. Investigators are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

Mr. McCann is described as 5' 9" and 180 lbs. At this time, there is no information on where he may have been headed after leaving his residence.

If anyone has seen Mr. McCann or has any information that could help locate him, they are urged to contact the Chesapeake Police Department at 757-382-6161.