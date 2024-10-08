Chesapeake police looking for missing 39-year-old woman

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police are looking for a missing woman, 39-year-old Mae Ward, last seen on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024.

39 year old Mae Ward was last seen in Chesapeake on September 19, 2024. Ms. Ward has a diagnosed mental health condition and requires medication.

Ms. Ward is an Asian American female, approximately 5'02" tall and 185 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. Please see the photo that's attached to this release.

If anybody has seen Mae Ward or has any information about where she is, please call the Chesapeake Police Department at (757) 382-6161, 911, or the crime line.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Chesapeake Police. Citizens may also contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at P3tips.com or on your smart phone app store P3tips.