Chesapeake police find missing woman with 'mental health condition'

Update:

Chesapeake Police say that Kiera Word has been found.

Orginal Article:

Chesapeake police are currently searching for a woman who went missing Friday.

Kiera Word, 34, was last seen near Greenbrier Mall in the 1400 block of Greenbrier Parkway in Chesapeake around 1 p.m., according to the CPD.

Police say she has a "mental health condition" and requires medication.

Word is 5'4" and about 206 pounds, according to police. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a black T-shirt, a black face mask, a white headband, red headphones and carrying a blue bag.

Chesapeake Police

Anyone with information on Word's whereabouts should call the Chesapeake Police Department at (757)382-6161 or submit an anonymous tip to the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or p3Tips.com.