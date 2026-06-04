Chesapeake Sheriff's Office carries Flame of Hope in annual Torch Run

The nearly 4-mile run started at Chesapeake City Park Thursday morning.

The Chesapeake Sheriff's Office carried the Flame of Hope through the city, as part of the annual Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run.

The nearly 4-mile run started at 7 a.m. at Chesapeake City Park, marking the final leg of the Tidewater Region's Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Organizers have raised $5,000 so far this year and are still accepting donations.

The money helps provide sports training and health programs for people with intellectual disabilities.

"I'm excited about us running and supporting Special Olympics athletes like me, Hannah, and Chad. And I'm excited that the law enforcement torch run for Chesapeake is not just the sheriff's office but also the police," shared Kaitlin Dykes, Special Olympics Athlete

Runners and athletes will continue their participation in Special Olympics events Friday and this weekend in Richmond.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.